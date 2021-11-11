Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) is Marshall Wace LLP’s Largest Position

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up approximately 1.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.96% of Teleflex worth $368,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $341.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $338.68 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

