Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,523 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $69,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,086.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.66 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $871.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $731.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock worth $1,253,707,248. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

