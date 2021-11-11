Tether Price Up 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market cap of $73.94 billion and approximately $83.29 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00073608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.95 or 0.07239707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,761.37 or 0.99905975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 76,357,051,672 coins and its circulating supply is 73,859,061,439 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.