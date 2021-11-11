Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

