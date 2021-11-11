The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607,810 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of The Charles Schwab worth $146,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $5,189,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,372,939 shares of company stock valued at $108,617,095. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

