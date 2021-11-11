The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces Earnings Results

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The Hackett Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,833. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

