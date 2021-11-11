The Hain Celestial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,867 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 911% compared to the average volume of 679 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

