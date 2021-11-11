The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.82.

HD stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $369.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $375.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

