The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.93% of The Timken worth $118,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Timken during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 56.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The Timken during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

