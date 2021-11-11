The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Trading Down 1.9%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. 384,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 274,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

