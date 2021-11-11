The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

NYSE:DIS traded down $11.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,422,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $295.54 billion, a PE ratio of 266.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.96.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.41.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Walt Disney stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.80% of The Walt Disney worth $5,741,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

