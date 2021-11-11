The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

The Wendy’s has increased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Wendy’s to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.63. 10,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

