Theta Fuel Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $60.19 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00137591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018110 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.10 or 0.00493056 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00075800 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.