Thunder Token Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $104.88 million and $19.32 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00242612 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

