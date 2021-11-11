Tornado Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $10.01 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $59.82 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $54.39 or 0.00083777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00072234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.13 or 0.07316780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,286.42 or 1.00562742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

