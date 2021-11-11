Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by 79.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of TYG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.97. 72,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $31.15.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.
