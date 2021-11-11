Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by 79.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of TYG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.97. 72,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.03% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

