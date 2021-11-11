TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.
TPIC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. 13,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $904.75 million, a PE ratio of 176.87 and a beta of 1.47.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in TPI Composites by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
