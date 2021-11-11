TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. 13,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $904.75 million, a PE ratio of 176.87 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in TPI Composites by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.