Traders Buy High Volume of The Carlyle Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 22,871 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,718% compared to the average volume of 1,258 call options.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.
In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,166,565 shares of company stock worth $224,992,421 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 1,977,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,208. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.