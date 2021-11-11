Traders Buy High Volume of The Carlyle Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 22,871 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,718% compared to the average volume of 1,258 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,166,565 shares of company stock worth $224,992,421 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,465,000 after acquiring an additional 335,584 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 1,977,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,208. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

