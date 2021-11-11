Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enthusiast Gaming Call Options (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 16,326 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,373% compared to the average daily volume of 365 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $46,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth $36,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGLX traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,109,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

