Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 345,052 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,603% compared to the average daily volume of 20,263 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $133.12. 5,502,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,424,455. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.69.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

