TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

TAC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.18.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TransAlta by 727.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

