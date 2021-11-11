TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
TAC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TransAlta by 727.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.
