TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to $14.00 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 163,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.18. TransAlta has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

