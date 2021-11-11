Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 145.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth about $9,879,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $11,481,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 262,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,169,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Transocean’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

