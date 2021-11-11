Travala.com One Day Volume Tops $8.88 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00004311 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $145.72 million and $8.88 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,737.18 or 0.07311561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,814.60 or 1.00037522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 52,170,487 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

