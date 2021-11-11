Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 156,052 shares.The stock last traded at $128.00 and had previously closed at $126.10.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

