TriumphX Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. TriumphX has a market cap of $6.81 million and $110,822.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00228403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

