TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Shares Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) shares fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74. 300 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.