Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Lowered by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 3.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Twilio worth $35,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 249.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,018 shares of company stock valued at $29,224,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.64. 25,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.89. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.60 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

