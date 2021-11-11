UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,348 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,122.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $893.05 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,089.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,130.01.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

