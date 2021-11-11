UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 16,263 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,561 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Financial Bankshares worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,606,908.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $390,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.44.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.