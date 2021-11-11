UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of The Wendy’s worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,166,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

