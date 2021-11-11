UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Upwork worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,212 shares of company stock worth $7,628,916 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -179.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.