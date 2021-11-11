UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Ziff Davis worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 37,706.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

ZD opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day moving average is $132.63. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.58 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

In other Ziff Davis news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.