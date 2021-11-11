UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Digital Turbine worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

