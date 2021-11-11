UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 92,687 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.59% of Kura Oncology worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of KURA opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

