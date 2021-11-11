UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,882 shares of company stock worth $5,560,204. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

