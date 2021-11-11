UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,827 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Science Applications International worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

NYSE SAIC opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

