UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,946 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Kemper worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

