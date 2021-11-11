UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,688 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of BWX Technologies worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 91.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 132,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 518.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 127,647 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of BWXT opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $68.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $396,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

