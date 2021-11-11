UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

adidas stock traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.06. 89,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,894. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average of $174.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

