UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.
adidas stock traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.06. 89,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,894. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average of $174.20.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.