UBS Group Upgrades ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to “Neutral”

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

OTCMKTS AAVMY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

