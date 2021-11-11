UGI (UGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. UGI has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

