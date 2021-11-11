Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Cap of $57.31 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $57.31 million and approximately $29.00 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.17 or 0.00018726 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00136061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.58 or 0.00493244 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00075459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

