UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $457.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $430.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

