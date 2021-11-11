Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Uniti Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.