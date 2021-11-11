Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Issues Earnings Results

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 61,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,413. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $159.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 914,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.66% of Unity Biotechnology worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.