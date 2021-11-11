Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Universal Display worth $38,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 81.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 25.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $167.68 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

