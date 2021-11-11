UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $10.48 million and $1.96 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00072468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00074104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00098000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,767.90 or 0.07301665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,154.29 or 0.99778667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020025 BTC.

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

