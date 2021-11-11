UNUS SED LEO Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00004977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $3.23 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.00421826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000412 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

