Urus Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00227259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

